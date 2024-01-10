What I’m For from Dave Adkins

Billy Blue Records is starting out the new year with a powerful single from Dave Adkins, an anthemic statement song called What I’m For.

Coming from songwriting veterans Marc Beeson and Allen Shamblin, it shares a series of things and people that form the bedrock of communities all over the world, and Adkins says it really hits him where he lives.

“What I’m For is a song I wish I had written. It says so much about how I feel, and I know a lot of other folks who share the same sentiments. It’s dear to my heart, and I hope everyone loves it like I do!”

Billy Blue A&R Director and producer Jerry Salley said that he was ready to pitch this to Adkins before he had even finished hearing it the first time.

“Marc Besson, an old friend of mine, was performing at a luncheon I was attending, and he sang a song that day that blew me away! What I’m For is a perfectly written song about things we all care about, and feelings we all share.

Before Marc had even finished the song, I was sitting there thinking what a great song it would be for Dave Adkins. Dave absolutely loved it, we recorded it, and it is the title cut of his debut Billy Blue Records album.

His big, soulful voice delivers a strong lyric about a list of things that every single one of us can agree on!”

Supporting Dave in the studio were Aaron McDaris on banjo, Jason Roller on fiddle and guitar, Justin Moses on mandolin and reso-guitar, and Jeff Partin on bass. Magnolia Williams sings harmony with Dave on the track.

Check it out…

What I’m For is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can grab the track at AirPlay Direct.