What If You’re Wrong video from Chris Jones

Chris Jones & The Night Drivers have released a performance video for their current single, one which asks the musical question, What If You’re Wrong?

Before you ask, yes… it deals with the sort of outrageous claims we encounter in modern life, especially approaching a major election, with each side accusing the other of the most brazen and unlikely thoughts and behaviors.

Chris says that that is precisely the inspiration for the song.

“Jon Weisberger and I co-wrote the song as a conversation with a conspiracy theorist. It’s meant to be a light-hearted look at the subject — I’m pretty sure it’s the first bluegrass song to mention chem trails! — but it does ask a serious question: when something earth-shaking is predicted, whether it’s the end of the world, a change of government, or just the results of a major ballgame, what do you do when it doesn’t happen? Do you question your sources or double down? We have so much of this in the era of social media and different realities we live with, it seemed pretty timely, and we had fun with it.”

But what if they’re wrong?! Oh well… it’s only a bluegrass song.

The track is performed by Jones and his Night Drivers, with Chris on guitar and lead vocal, Mark Stoffel on mandolin, Grace van’t Hof on banjo, and former member Marshall Wilson on bass. Grace and Marshall sing harmony.

Check it out…

What If You’re Wrong is available now from Mountain Home Music at popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.