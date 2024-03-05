What I Know Now from Steve Bruce

Banjo pickin’ pastor Steve Bruce is back with another single, this time the title track of his current album, What I Know Now.

Bruce, pastor at Faith Way Assembly Of God in LaFollette, TN, has produced a full album of original bluegrass banjo numbers that he sees as praise music.According to Steve, all these catchy tunes came directly from God, and each one has a direct connection to a particular passage from scripture, or a sermon he has preached during his career.

Studio assistance came from Glen Duncan and Ron Stewart on mandolin and fiddle, and Steve’s son Andrew on guitar, bass, and reso-guitar.

The structure of this tune is straightforward, a bluesy grasser taken at a nice mid tempo, with tasty banjo from the preacher man.

Check it out…

What I Know Now, the album and the single, are available from popular download and streaming services online, and on CD directly from the artist. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.