What did Sammy Shelor just say?

Just a quick reminder that there’s still time to enter and win in our Picky in Parsons video contest, offering free tickets to the big Pickin’ in Parsons bluegrass festival in West Virginia at the end of the month, plus festival t-shirts, a Yeti cooler, and an ultimate festival chair.

Pickin’ in Parsons will be held July 30-August 3, Tuesday through Saturday, at the Five River Campground in Parsons, WV, with a strong lineup of bluegrass headliners each and every day. You’ll see Authentic Unlimited, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Dave Adkins Band, Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, Caroline Owens & New Company, Sister Sadie, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys with Jim Lauderdale, Lonesome River Band, Seldom Scene, Darren Nicholson, Blue Highway, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Junior Sisk, and many, many more.

It’s a beautiful campground with lots of camping, and two stages for live music. Plus Larry Kernagis will be teaching a Bluegrass Jamming Class at the festival, using the Wernick Method.

Here’s Sammy Shelor from Lonesome River Band showing all you have to do to enter.

That’s right… just visit the Picky in Parsons contest page on Facebook, and upload a video of yourself saying the magic phrase, “Picky people passionate about pickin’ prefer Pickin’ in Parsons.” Get it up by July 23, 2024 and you’re entered to win.

Our Facebook friends will choose the top three videos based on the number of likes each video receives on the contest page. The ranking of the three finalists will then be chosen by our panel of expert judges.

Prizes include:

1st Prize – Yeti cooler, a pair of tickets to either this year’s festival or next year’s (winner’s choice), an Ultimate Festival chair, and a pair of Pickin’ in Parsons T-shirts.

2nd Prize – a pair of tickets to either this year’s festival or next year’s (winner’s choice).

3rd Prize – a Pickin’ in Parsons T-shirt

So what are you waiting for? Head on over to the Picky in Parsons contest page, join the group (all are welcome), and get your video up for consideration, and see what other contestants have posted. There are several good ones up already.