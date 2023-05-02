What Crosses Your Mind video from Danny Paisley and Sage Palser

Several months ago we highlighted a new song from Danny Paisley’s upcoming Pinecastle Records project, a poignant country waltz ballad called What Crosses Your Mind. It’s a real old time country number, perfectly suited to Danny’s lonesome style, which has just had a music video released by the label.

The song was written by Wyoming songsmith David Stewart and Sage Palser, a powerful teen performer who also duets it with Paisley. Part of a strong young group known as Prairie Wildfire with two other young women in the Cowboy State, Sage is a rising star in the bluegrass world and a vocal force to be reckoned with.

For the video, they have chosen a dark visual theme, matching the song’s tale of anguish and heartache. These two sing beautifully together, and it doesn’t seem possible that anyone who enjoys bluegrass or traditional country wouldn’t enjoy it.

Have a look/listen…

What Crosses Your Mind is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.