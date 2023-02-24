What Crosses Your Mind from Danny Paisley, featuring Sage Palser

Pinecastle Records has released a first single from their next album with bluegrass music’s beloved Danny Paisley, and his Southern Grass. There have been few artists in our music as deeply admired and cherished as Danny has been throughout his career, and with this new track, he also features a rising talent from Wyoming, Sage Palser.

This is our first recorded taste of Danny’s voice since beating throat cancer last year, and it hasn’t lost a drop of the passion and emotive quality we have loved for so many years.

What Crosses Your Mind is a new waltz tempo tearjerker, written by David Stewart and Sage Palser, who duets with Paisley on the track. Sage is a member of Prairie Wildfire, along with two other talented young grasser girls from the great plains. She does a fine job stacked next to such an iconic and highly-recognized singer as Danny Paisley.

The two are supported by the members of Southern Grass, Ryan Paisley on mandolin, T.J. Lundy on fiddle, and Bobby Lundy on bass.

Have a listen…

What Crosses Your Mind is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.