What A Wonderful Life from Junior Sisk

Mountain Fever Records has a new single from traditional bluegrass hero Junior Sisk, another from his current If There’s a Will There’s a Way album.

This time it’s a charming mountain-style love song, What A Wonderful Life, written by John Michael Keith, David H. Lindsey, and Matthew A. Lindsey, which finds the narrator sharing just how marvelously well his life has turned out, offering the credit to the woman by his side.

Junior says that he loves this song, and that finding it carries a lesson for any artist in search of new material.

“This is a perfect example of why you should open any CD you receive from writers, and listen right away. I waited a couple of weeks before I opened the CD with this song, and it blew me away. I called to put a hold on it, but it was already taken. I waited 12 years to record it.

It’s a happy bluegrass song that we all need in today’s world—a reminder to be thankful for what we have!”

Studio support comes from his exceptional touring band – Johnathan Dillon on mandolin, Heather Berry Mabe on guitar, Tony Mabe on banjo, and Curt Love on bass. Tim Crouch provides twin fiddles, with vocal harmony from Heather and Tony.

It’s a very strong track – but then everything Sisk records is superb.

Have a listen…

What A Wonderful Life is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.