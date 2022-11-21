West Virginia – new single from David Parmley

615 Hideaway Records has a new single for David Parmley, taken from his upcoming full-length project with the label.

It’s a song called West Virginia, written by Linda Buell and Jody Emerson, that reunites the legendary bluegrass vocalist with his long time partner Scott Vestal from Continental Divide, and his former Bluegrass Cardinals bandmate Don Rigsby.

This one tells the story of a man who, tired of city life, begins to dream of wide open spaces and the cowboy life.

David says that it reminds him of the way pickers feel.

“I liked the song West Virginia the first time I heard it. To me, it’s about a guy leaving the security of his home to purse his dreams, kind of like musicians do!”

Vestal is on banjo, with Jim Hurst on guitar, Seth Taylor on mandolin, Tim Crouch on fiddle, Jeff Partin on reso-guitar, and Dave roe on bass. They give this mid-tempo grasser a wicked groove, while David croons it out with Rigbsy singing tenor.

Check it out…

West Virginia from David Parmley is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.