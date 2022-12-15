West Virginia My Home from Olivia Ellen Lloyd

Olivia Ellen Lloyd is a folk and old time singer and songwriter from West Virginia, plying her trade on the Americana scene in Nashville. She is preparing to release her second album next month, and has a new single just ahead of Christmas as a tease.

It’s her cover of the Hazel Dickens classic, West Virginia My Home, which she says she chose because she feels the same sense of displacement living so far from her native state as Hazel conveyed in the song. For Lloyd, the homesickness and yearning in the lyrics describes her own feelings about being far from family and home as she builds a music career in Tennessee.

She is supported by Mike Robinson on guitar, Dave Speranza on bass, Andrea Asprelli on banjo, and Jack Devereux on fiddle. Asprelli and Sam Dallas sing harmony.

Check out the video Olivia has created for the song.

West Virginia My Home by Olivia Ellen Lloyd is set to release on December 16, when it will be available from popular download and streaming services online.

Radio programmers are invited to contact her online to get a copy for airplay.