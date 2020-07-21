West Virginia Coal from Amanda Cook

Mountain Fever Records has released another single from Amanda Cook, the second this year from her upcoming Narrowing The Gap project.

This one is one written by band members Carolyne VanLierop and Troy Boone, who handle banjo and mandolin respectively in the group. The pair are also husband and wife, and contributed this song, West Virginia Coal, which tells of a family’s pride in the hard work their father did all his life in the mines.

Cook says that she loves this song, and that it contains a riddle for listeners.

“The first time I heard the demo from Carolyne of West Virginia Coal I knew it was a perfect fit for me and the band. I love the story the song tells and the ‘dark’ flavor of the melody and arrangement.

The band knocked it out of the park and I wonder if anyone will figure out the little surprise on the choruses….”

It’s a mournful sounding number, which Amanda delivers with her commanding voice, sure to find a ready home on bluegrass radio.

West Virginia Coal is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Look for Narrowing The Gap to drop sometime this summer.

By the way, the surprise is Carolyne switching to lead vocal on the chorus, with Amanda jumping to harmony. A first for this team who have been singing together for years.