Wendell Wiles passes

Wendell Wiles, 77, of Elkin, NC, passed away on November 13, 2024 at his residence following multiple health issues. A lifelong musician, he picked mandolin in several bands through the years, beginning in the 1970s with RC Harris & Blue Denim, with his brother, Darel, on dobro (who preceded him in death in 2008). The band recorded three albums for Old Homestead Records (1975-77) and made appearances on the Grand Ole Opry, the Early Bird Bluegrass Show (on Saturday afternoon before the night show), and Ernest Tubb’s Midnight Jamboree. Wendell ended his career playing bluegrass gospel with Gaining Ground in recent years.

Several North Carolina pickers shared their admiration for Wiles.

Banjoist, Danny Bowers, stated, “I had a deep respect for his musicianship. I first knew of him through Blue Denim. They were one of the finest regional bands at their time.”

Former Blue Denim bassist and band mate, Jim Connell, reflected on his lifelong relationship with the deceased.

“Wendell was my friend of 50 plus years. We first met when RC Harris formed the group Blue Denim, along with Wendell’s late brother, Darel, Joe Mahaffey, and me, in 1971. We spent ten years traveling and playing together. Every time we took the stage, he was right there, just off to my left. We recorded five albums together. In recent years, he was performing locally with Gaining Ground.

If you knew Wendell, you couldn’t help but love him. One thing that made him unique is that he loved playing the unusual stuff, and he was so good at it! One of those songs, not normally played in bluegrass circles, is The Sound of Silence from Simon & Garfunkel.

And, I’ll never forget the first time he played Skynard’s Freebird for me on the mandolin. I said, ‘Wendell, you’re probably the only guy in world who would do that!’ Then, there was that time he brought the Beatles song Yesterday to us when we were with Blue Denim. I think we actually put that on one of our albums!

He was one of a kind. I so enjoyed knowing Wendell Boyd Wiles and having him for my friend. I know that I’ll see him again one day.”

Another Blue Denim alum, Joe McHaffey, added, “Wendell was the same day in and day out. Always kind. Always willing to help. A gentleman to the end.”

Wiles began performing with Gaining Ground in 2015. John Powell, guitarist and vocalist with the band, praised his fallen band mate.

“Wendell was as good as it gets. He was always willing to help anyone in music, no matter their level. He found joy in helping others. I loved playing music with him, but I loved being with him even more. I know where he’s at.”

Rev Powell preached at Wiles’ funeral held on November 17 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Elkin, where he was laid to rest.

R.I.P, Wendell Wiles.