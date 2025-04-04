Welcome Winslie Morgan!

Posted on by John Lawless

Summer Brooke Morgan, née McMahan, of Mountain Faith and Summer & Bray, and her husband, Chase Morgan, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Winslie Hart Morgan was born on March 29 at 12:02 p.m., weighing in at 7 lbs, 10 oz, and stretching out to 20” long. She also came in to this world with a full head of hair!

Everyone is doing fine, and Summer reports that little Winslie will be singing soon.

“She already loves music, and my musical heart swears she ‘hums’ the most beautiful tunes already!”

Summer says that since the dissolution of the band, she isn’t out performing much, but she is leading worship music at her church, and spends a week in Nashville every month writing, so she’s keeping a toe in. No Nashville trips for a while, though, with this joyous news.

Many congratulations to Summer and Chase, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to Winslie!

Winslie Hart Morgan

