Welcome Willow Lindberg!

Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg, the husband and wife singing and songwriting team behind Nefesh Mountain, are celebrating the birth of their third child.

Willow Zasloff Lindberg was born on June 10, making her entrance at 8 lbs 3 oz, stretching out to 19 inches long.

Mom and baby are doing well, and Doni and Eric shared this brief statement:

“Friends, we are so proud to welcome the newest member of Nefesh Mountain and our family! She is so beautiful and we can hardly believe she’s real. For years we always said ‘we will have a baby if it’s God’s will’…so we named her Willow. Thank you everyone for being on this journey with us and carrying us through. The delivery was perfect and she is a miracle. Her brother and sister are madly in love. We can’t wait for everyone to meet her.”

Willow’s arrival came just one day before the release of her parents’ new album, Songs For The Sparrows, which came out on Friday, June 11.

Doni and Willow are home now, with big brother Zander and big sister Millie.

Congratulations to Doni and Eric, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Willow!