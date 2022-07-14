Welcome William Thomas Brown!

Congratulations to Jereme Brown, banjo player and tenor vocalist with The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, and his wife, Kayla, on the birth of their first child!

William Thomas Brown was born yesterday morning (July 13) at 10:32 a.m. He made his appearance at 7.8 lbs, stretching out to 19” long.

Both mom and son and doing well, and Kayla and Jereme report being completely star struck and hopelessly in love with their bundle of joy.

We also need to share a pat on the back with Jereme’s dad, the legendary Tommy Brown, on becoming a grandpa!

Tommy will join the band next week in Canada in Jereme’s place while he stays home helping out with the baby

Many congratulations to Kayla and Jereme, and a hearty Bluegrass Today welcome to little William!