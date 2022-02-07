Welcome Whitley Tate!

Austin Tate, mandolinist with Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, and his wife, Amanda, are celebrating the birth of their second child.

Whitley Reign Tate was born on February 4 at 11:49 a.m. in Wytheville, VA. She came in at 7 lbs 1 oz, stretching out to 19 inches long.

Amanda and Austin are glad she waited a few more days as he was off at SPBGMA with the band the weekend before. As it happened, Austin was there to cut the cord.

Little brother Ryman is delighted with the new addition to the family, and the Tates say that he is in love with his baby sister.

Austin, still a bit overwhelmed, told us, “God has truly blessed us more than we will ever deserve.”

Congratulations Amanda and Austin, and a great big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Whitley!