Welcome Wesley Dauphinais!

Nick Dauphinais, guitarist with The Larry Stephenson Band, and his lovely wife Maegan, are celebrating the birth of their second child.

Wesley Nicholas Dauphinais was born on March 18 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. He came in at 7lbs 6oz, stretching out to 19.25”.

Nick tells us that everyone is healthy and feeling good, and that they had a wonderful experience at Mission Hospital.

Wesley is now getting used to life at home with his big sister, Charlotte Anne, who is almost three years old.

Many congratulations to Maegan and Nick, and a great big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Wesley!