Welcome Waylon Wright!

Announcing the littlest Lonesome Rambler…
Jacob Wright, banjo picker with Larry Sparks, and his wife, Brooke, are celebrating the birth of their first child.
Waylon Lewis Wright was born yesterday (September 8) at 2:48 a.m. in Blacksburg, VA. He made his debut weighing in at 6 lbs, 9 oz., after more than 24 hours of labor.
Jacob says that mom and son are doing well, and eager to get home and start family life in the Wright household. It shouldn’t be long before dad is showing him his first forward roll.
Congratulations to Brooke and Jacob, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Waylon!
