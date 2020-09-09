Welcome Waylon Wright!

Posted on by John Lawless

Announcing the littlest Lonesome Rambler…

Jacob Wright, banjo picker with Larry Sparks, and his wife, Brooke, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Waylon Lewis Wright was born yesterday (September 8) at 2:48 a.m. in Blacksburg, VA. He made his debut weighing in at 6 lbs, 9 oz., after more than 24 hours of labor.

Jacob says that mom and son are doing well, and eager to get home and start family life in the Wright household. It shouldn’t be long before dad is showing him his first forward roll.

Congratulations to Brooke and Jacob, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Waylon!

  • Jacob, Waylon, and Brooke Wright
  • Proud papa - Jacob and Waylon Wright
  • Waylon and Brooke Wright

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today