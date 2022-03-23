Welcome Virginia AnnaLee Brown!

Dewey and Leslie Brown of Burlington, NC, welcome the newest addition to their family, Virginia AnnaLee Brown. Born on March 17 at 7:43 a.m. at Cone Health Women’s and Children’s Center in Greensboro, she weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. Virginia AnnaLee joins two siblings: a sister, Savannah Bell, age 12, and a brother, Dewey IV known as “Dash,” age 9.

Dewey was fiddler for Ralph Stanley and the Clinch Mountain Boys for 12 years. He met Leslie, Ralphs great niece, while playing in the band. They wed in 2007. After Stanley passed, Dewey wanted to continue music as his livelihood so he taught his wife to play bass. They formed their own ensemble, Dewey & Leslie Brown & the Carolina Gentlemen, performing many of her original tunes. The musical couple also formed Brown Entertainment and purchased two entertainment venues (the Liberty Showcase and the Reidsville Showcase at the Rockingham Theater) in North Carolina.

Welcome to world, Virginia AnnaLee Brown!