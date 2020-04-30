Welcome to Mountain Time, and their debut single

Skip to content
From eastern Kentucky comes a new bluegrass band,
Mountain Time, with a driving sound and a youthful approach to the music.
The group features the singing, songwriting, and fiddling of Heather Alley, supported by Dylan Hager on guitar, Chaston Carroll on mandolin, Brad Powers on banjo, and Chad Castle on bass. Dylan shares lead singing duties with Heather, giving the band some vocal variety in their presentation.
Heather tells us that they put the group together last year with an eye towards a 2020 season that is quite late in getting started, but that they are pleased to be able to at least get this first single out there in the spring.
“We decided to form a band in December of 2019, and were just getting started when the pandemic hit. Luckily, we were able to get into the studio before quarantine and recorded 3 tracks!
We know that it’s a hard time for musicians right now and also for those that are stuck at home. We’re excited to be able to bring new music to those that are missing the ability to go out to live shows and hear everyone’s music!”
The debut release is one Heather wrote called
Mountain Time, which they liked so well they gave the band the same name.
Mountain Time will be available soon wherever you stream and download music online. Radio programmers can get the track now from AirPlay Direct.
