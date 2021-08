Welcome Titus Burke!

That’s right folks… Rhonda Vincent is officially a grandma!

Tensel Burke, Rhonda’s daughter, and her husband, Brent, who played reso-guitar with Rhonda & The Rage for eight years, have welcomed their first child.

Titus Burke was born in Nashville on April 17 at 7:29 p.m. He made his entrance at 8 lbs 3 ozs, stretching out to 21 inches. Tensel, understandably with her hands full, says, “We are loving this time as a family.”

She also mentioned that her mom was able to stop in and meet her grandson before heading out to travel this weekend.

Many congratulations to Tensel and Burke, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Titus!