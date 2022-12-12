Welcome The Babe from Tammy Rogers & Thomm Jutz

Skip to content
Joining the 2022 Christmas bluegrass bonanza today are
Tammy Rogers & Thomm Jutz, the Nashville singing/songwriting duo with Mountain Fever Records.
These two have been friends for some time, but only recently started writing together. After knocking out a couple of good songs, Thomm and Tammy decided to record an album of their music,
, released earlier this year. Rogers is the fiddler and a vocalist with The Steeldrivers, while Jutz earns his keep primarily as a songwriter. Surely Will Be Singing
During the sessions for their duet project, they also cut this original Christmas song they wrote,
, a lovely waltz time number that retells the nativity story. With Thomm on guitar and Tammy on fiddle, the pair sings this one with Mark Fain on bass and Justin Moses on fiddle. Welcome The Babe
Have a listen…
VIDEO
Welcome The Babe is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link .
