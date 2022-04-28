Welcome Teddy Falco!

Posted on by John Lawless

Congratulations to Andy Falco, guitarist with Infamous Stringdusters, and his lovely wife, Jasmine, on the birth of their second child.

Theodore Nunzio Falco was born on April 26 in Long Island, NY at 2:36 p.m. He burst onto the scene at 8 lb, 1 oz. They are calling him Teddy.

Daughter, Violet, is ready to start her big sister role when mother and child return from the hospital.

Many blessings and much luck to the growing Falco family, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Teddy!

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

