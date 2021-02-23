Welcome Sully Swift!

Skip to content
Josh Swift, reso-guitarist with The Isaacs and Lyle Lovett, and his wife, Tobi, are celebrating the birth of their second child.
Sully Lynn Swift was born on Sunday, February 21, at 3:03 p.m. at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Tennessee. He came into this world weighing in at 9lbs 6oz, stretching out to 21 inches long.
Josh says that mom and baby are doing great, saying of the delivery, “Tobi pushed for 2 minutes, and he was here.” She may have a different memory of the process. In any event, they both expressed their thanks to the labor and delivery staff at Cookeville.
The Swifts brought Sully home last night, where he is getting used to his new life with big brother Cager, now 9 years old.
Congratulations Tobi and Josh, and a great big
Bluegrass Today welcome to little Sully!
