Welcome Sage and Prairie Wildfire

Young, all-female group Prairie Wildfire from Wyoming is morphing into a new formation, with mandolinist and vocalist Sage Palser at the helm. They will go forward as Sage and Prairie Wildfire with new personnel, as Palser’s previous bandmates, Tessa Taylor and Morgan Blaney, have chosen to opt out out with school and other musical commitments coming to the fore.

Sage is preparing to complete her college studies and graduate this year, and wants to continue on in the bluegrass music business. She will inherit the contract that Prairie Wildfire has with Turnberry Records.

Her visibility skyrocketed last year with the release of a duet single and video with bluegrass stalwart Danny Paisley on his Pinecastle cut of What Crosses Your Mind, written by David Stewart.

A new album from Sage and Prairie Wildfire is expected later this year on Turnberry Records, and she says that fans can expect something new as well as something familiar.

“I’ll have all new people involved, and there will be at least a couple of David Stewart songs on there.”

This talented young artist is considering a move to Nashville this summer, which would certainly put her in close proximity to a great many bluegrass artists with whom to collaborate. She has already recorded another duet, this time with Dave Adkins, which should be released soon.

“I’m really excited to see what new direction I’m gonna go in, and what all that will bring.”

We certainly look forward to seeing – and hearing – wherever she goes later in 2024.