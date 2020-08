Welcome Ryman Tate!

Austin Tate, mandolinist with Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, and his wife Amanda, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Ryman Paul Tate was born on August 14 at the Wythe County Community Hospital in Wytheville, VA. He made his entrance at 3:34 a.m., weighing in at 6 lb, 9 oz, and measuring 19” long.

As you might guess, his first name was taken from the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, where the original bluegrass band was first broadcast across the US on WSM radio. Tate says that his middle name comes from Austin’s great grandpa, and Amanda’s grandpa.

Amanda isn’t a picker, but Austin tells us that she loves the music and typically travels with him wherever Carson and the band perform.

Congratulations to Amanda and Austin, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Ryman.