Welcome Ruby Lorentzen!

Many congratulations to Jasper Lorentzen, bass player with The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, and his wife, Sofia, on the birth of their third child.

Ruby Janice Lorentzen was born at home on September 15, coming in at 8 lbs, 14 oz, and stretching out to 21”.

Jasper tells us that everything went well with no complications for mother or child.

He also says that older brothers Caspian and Henry are delighted to have a little sister. Something tells me Ruby will have all the attention she can handle.

Jasper had taken the past couple of trips off from the band to be sure he could be home for the birth. He offers his gratitude to Max Etling and Liam Purcell who filled in for him this past several weeks.

Congratulations again to Sofia and Jasper, and a hearty Bluegrass Today welcome to little Ruby!