Welcome Rose Fiona Iaquinto!

Another bluegrass baby – from western North Carolina!

Jesse Iaquinto, mandolinist with Fireside Collective, and his wife Cara are celebrating the birth of their first child, Rose Fiona, born on Friday, June 12. She came into the world at 8:25 a.m., weighing in at 7 pounds 14 ounces and stretching to 20 inches long.

Jesse says that Cara is doing well and feeling great, and that Rose was born with a full head of hair.

He also offered gratitude to family and friends for their help.

“Thank you all for your support throughout the past 9 months; we can’t wait for you to meet our little girl. For now we will just be busy staring into her eyes and wondering how anything cuter could possibly exist.”

Congratulations Cara and Jesse, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Rose!