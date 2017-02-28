Welcome Ralph Davidson

Posted on by John Lawless

Hamish Davidson, one half of Australia’s grassin’ Davidson Brothers, and his wife wife, Jolene, welcomed their second child into the world last week.

Ralph Warren Davidson was born on February 21 at 7:23 p.m. weighing in at 8 lb, 14 oz. He and his mom are doing fine.

Big brother, Oscar, is said to be excited to have a baby brother.

When we reached Hamish he was just back from a long day shooting a music video with brother, Lachlan, for the first single from their new album, All You Need Is Music. Can’t wait to see that.

  • Hamish Davidson proudly holds his son, Ralph, shortly after his birth
  • The Davidson Brothers video shoot for their next single

