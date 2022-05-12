Welcome Peyton and Michael Chapman!

Twins! Jason Chapman, bass player with The Chapmans and co-owner of The Acoustic Shoppe, and his wife Kimberly, are celebrating the arrival of two new children.

Peyton Ruth Patience Chapman and Michael Robert Chapman were born one minute apart on April 21 at the Cox South Hospital in Springfield, MO. Michael made his arrival at 6lb, 8oz while Peyton weighed in at 5lb, 11oz. Both stretched out to 19” long.

Now Kimberly and Jason have a full house, with older siblings Elijah (6), Lukas (4), and Benjamin (19 months). They are definitely in family band territory.

Jason tells us that his father, Bill, who started The Chapmans band in the 1990s with Jason and his brothers, John and Jeremy, is now a grandfather 13 times over. We look forward to seeing the Chapman family battle of the bands in a few years time.

Many congratulations to Jason and Kimberly, and a hearty Bluegrass Today welcome to Peyton and Michael!