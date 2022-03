Welcome Owen Lee Luck!

North Carolina-based bluegrass couple, Greg and Courtney Luck of Aberdeen, welcomed a new son into their fold on Wednesday, March 9. Born at 7:49 a.m., Owen Lee Luck entered the world, weighing 8 pounds, 15 ounces. Owen joins two brothers, Eli and Ben.

The Lucks met while playing music. They continue to make beautiful music together in life, with family, with friends, and sharing their musical talents collectively.

Greg is a former multi-instrumentalist who has played banjo with Lost & Found, guitar with Lynn Morris, fiddle with Bluegrass Cardinals, guitar with J.D. Crowe, and fiddle with IIIrd Tyme Out, to name just a few. He and Courtney played guitar and fiddle in Grasstowne. In 2018, they married.

Greg is a songwriter, having penned songs for Mountain Heart, IIIrd Tyme Out, and more. The tune that has generated the most attention is The Healing Kind, co-written with Ronnie Bowman, and recorded by Lee Ann Womack. Luck also serves as CEO of Riverside Music Company, where he operates his own recording studio.

Welcome to the world, little Owen, and congratulations to the Luck family!