Welcome Off The Rails and Coming Home to You

Say hello to a new young bluegrass band from Nashville, Off The Rails, which consists of a number of strong pickers you might recognize. If you were at SPBGMA 2024 you already know about this bunch, who debuted there in January and came away with second place in the Band Championship.

For the rest of us, the group consists of Cory Chubb on guitar and lead vocal, Ben Hill on mandolin, Taylor Gerber on bass, Lucas White on lead guitar, Cody Bauer on fiddle, and Frank Evans on banjo. The guys have generated a good bit of attention since hitting the scene this year, including getting to jam recently with Billy Strings in Asheville.

A first single from Off The Rails is now available, Coming Home to You, written by Chubb, a driving number that clearly demonstrates that these guys know their bluegrass.

Speaking jointly. the band says of this song…

“Coming Home To You is a product of love for bluegrass music, fellowship, and brotherhood. We are elated to share this self released debut single produced by Jim VanCleve, bringing in his energy and experience on over 50 projects produced to the table.

Have fun listening to this one and we will see you in about six weeks with another release!”

Have a listen to the single….

Coming Home to You is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

The band also shared a video and some photos of them meeting and jamming with Billy Strings at the Ice Bridges Festival in Asheville last month. While Off The Rails was warming up backstage, Billy joined them for a bit of Good Woman’s Love, and he dug it so well he sang it on his show a day or so later.

Learn more about Off The Rails and their music by visiting them online.