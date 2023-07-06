Welcome Noah Buckner!

Congratulations to Brandy and Jonathan Bucker on the birth of their first child!

Noah Henry Buckner was born on June 21 at 1:44 a.m. at Princeton Community Hospital in West Virginia. He weighed in at 8lbs 9oz, stretching out to 20.5” long.

Jonathan is the founder, lead vocalist, and guitarist with the popular bluegrass gospel group Chosen Road. He and Brandy became close when she took the gig playing banjo with the band in 2015. The two were married last spring. Brandy has also worked as the band’s publicist and manager after her time as banjoist, and continues to work with other gospel and bluegrass artists through her own agency, though Chosen Road is now with 25Artist Agency in Nashville.

They also share custody of Jonathan’s daughter Charlotte from a previous marriage.

Many congratulations to Brandy and Jonathan, and a hearty welcome to little Noah!