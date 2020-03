Welcome Maybelle Fisher!

I’m proud to announce the family is growing once again. Parents Mason and Raven Fisher are excited to bring home bluegrass baby Maybelle Lee Fisher today.

Folks should remember Mason as the banjo player for the Dowdy Brothers band. Congratulations Mason, Raven, and welcome baby Maybelle Lee.

Ms. Maybelle was born on Saturday, February 29th at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, and weighed in at 6lb 15oz.