Welcome Macy Haygood!

Congratulations to Ellen Petersen Haygood, banjo player and vocalist with The Petersens, and her husband Michael Haygood of The Haywoods, on the birth of their first child. Both mom and dad perform with their family bands in Branson, MO.

Macy Katherine Haygood was born on October 12 in Springfield, MO. They are keeping personal details about Macy’s birth close.

The Petersens offer a family friendly bluegrass show at the IMAX Entertainment Complex while The Haygoods deliver an athletic, high tech performance at the Clay Cooper Theatre. Both have Christmas shows slated to begin soon.

Ellen tells us that she had to miss the band tour of central Europe last month, and plans to be back at work soon.

“I did not make the last trip overseas. Too pregnant to fly. 😀 But I performed in the Branson show through October 10, and will be rejoining them soon. Michael had to sprint back to Branson and perform with his family right after she was born. I’m super thankful my family has allowed me to spend a couple weeks hanging out with Macy while they keep performing.”

It’s always good to have family close.

Best wishes to the Haygoods with their growing family, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Macy! We wonder which show she will join in a few years time.