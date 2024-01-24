Welcome Lydia Burwell!

Stephen Burwell, fiddler with Authentic Unlimited, is celebrating more than just a new single this week. He and his wife, Haley, are overjoyed to welcome their first child, a baby girl named Lydia.

Lydia Marie Burwell was born on January 18 at 7:47 in the morning, weighing in at 7 lbs, 5 ozs, and stretching out to 20″.

Dad says that all is well, and he and Haley are beside themselves at seeing Lydia for the first time.

“Haley and I are so excited, and feel so incredibly blessed to have our little girl here safe and sound! She is a precious gift from God. When we look into her eyes we can see His love in a new and special way.

We’re so thrilled to be starting this journey together. And…just maybe, we have another little fiddler in the world.

Many congratulations to the new parents, and a great big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Lydia!