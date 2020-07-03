Welcome Kent Faris!

It’s been a big few months for Rick Faris, guitarist and vocalist with Special Consensus. He saw his own solo project release on Dark Shadow Recording, and a new album from Special C on Compass, with some chart actions for both.

Add to that now the birth of his second child. Kent Harris was born last night, July 2, at 9:43 p.m. Nashville time. Rick tells us that baby and mom, Nicole, are doing well and eager to get home to see big brother Parker, who wasn’t allowed to come to the hospital because of COVID restrictions.

Congratulations Nicole and Rick, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to Kent!

Faris also asked to pass along this message to all his friends and pickin’ buddies he’s been missing since the band has been sidelined.

“I just want to say howdy to everybody! It’s been so long since I’ve seen my friends, fans, and family on the road. I’m sad that we weren’t able to talk in person and update you on how my wife and I have been doing with the pregnancy. It has been such a joyful ride being home for so much of it! We’ve had loads of family time reading books, exercising, movie watching, quiet time talking to baby Kent and ticking off the honey-do list that had gotten a little long with the Special Consensus touring schedule.

With so many fun things to do at home I’ve been striking a balance to keep the music in our lives and moving forward. I’ve spent a lot of time song writing and I’m excited about the material that’s shaping up for a second Rick Faris record! I’ve had lots of time to talk with Stephen Mougin at Dark Shadow Recording and we are excited about getting back into the studio as soon as possible after things settle in with the new baby routines and protocols become safer.

All in all the isolation resulting from the COVID pandemic has been a blessing for my family. We’ve become even closer and rely more upon each other and our strength as a family. I’m so thankful to the friends and fans who have kept in touch and asked about how the pregnancy was going. Your thoughts, prayers, and kind comments have made all the difference in a very tough situation. We are happy to welcome our little boy Kent into our bluegrass family.

Please take care my friends and find the little things to be thankful for. There is a positive side to be found if your searching for it. Patience will win out and we’ll all get back to picking the bluegrass music we love so much. So work on that G-run, favorite new jam song or chord substitutions, and I can’t wait to hear them next time we get to pick. Stay strong and steadfast and we’ll see you down the road.”