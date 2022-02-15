Welcome Jesse Mulder!

Best wishes go out to Seth Mulder, mandolinist, vocalist, and fearless leader of Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, and his wife, Sarah, on the birth of their first child.

Jesse Whittaker Mulder was born on February 14 (a Valentine’s baby!) at the Fort Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He made his appearance at 1:01 a.m., weighing in at 6 lbs, 2 oz, and stretching out to 10.25”.

Seth tells us that mom and baby are both happy and healthy. Wonderful news.

Congratulations to Sarah and Seth, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Jesse!