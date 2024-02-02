Welcome James Fowlkes

Posted on by John Lawless

Sarah Church Fowlkes, one half of the twin sister singing duo, The Church Sisters, and her husband Jonathon Fowlkes, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

James Ryland Fowlkes was born on January 24, coming in at 6 lbs, and stretching out to 19 inches.

Mom and baby are home and doing well. Now both Sarah and Savannah have their families started, with perhaps another generation of bluegrass singers on the way.

Many congratulations to Sarah and Jonathon, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to sweet baby James!

Sarah, James, and Jonathon Fowlkes

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today