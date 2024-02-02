Welcome James Fowlkes

Sarah Church Fowlkes, one half of the twin sister singing duo, The Church Sisters, and her husband Jonathon Fowlkes, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

James Ryland Fowlkes was born on January 24, coming in at 6 lbs, and stretching out to 19 inches.

Mom and baby are home and doing well. Now both Sarah and Savannah have their families started, with perhaps another generation of bluegrass singers on the way.

Many congratulations to Sarah and Jonathon, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to sweet baby James!