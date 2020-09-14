Welcome Isaac Workman!

Jake and Rebekah Workman, both highly skilled bluegrass musicians, are celebrating the birth last week of their first child. Jake is the guitarist with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, and Rebekah is a noted fiddler and vocalist.

Isaac Jacob Workman was born on September 8 in Nashville at 1:49 p.m. He weighed in at 6 lbs 5 ozs, and stretched out to 18.5”.

Rebekah and Isaac are both doing well, and back home starting their life together with proud papa, Jake. If ever there was a child destined for musical greatness, here he is.

Jake and Rebekah grew up in Utah, but moved to Nashville when Jake got the job with Skaggs. They had performed together back home as a duo, and in the band Driven, based in Kansas. They have an album out together, and Jake has one of his own.

Congratulations to Jake and Rebekah, and a hearty Bluegrass Today welcome to little Isaac!