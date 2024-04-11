Welcome Isaac Wood!

Wood Family Tradition’s Jason and Mackenzie Wood announce the birth of Isaac Daniel Wood, born on April 5, 2024, 8 lbs 3 oz, 20 inches long.

Mackenzie said, “We are so blessed to announce the birth of our third baby and first son, Isaac Daniel. He is named after Abraham and Sarah’s son, who was promised to them by God in His timing. The name Isaac means ‘one who laughs or rejoices,’ and we certainly are rejoicing in the gift he is to us!!”

Isaac is the great-grandson of AL Wood, former Rebel Recording artist, prolific songwriter, and dynamic North Carolina banjo picker.

Congratulations to the Woods! We are sure their music tradition will continue with the next generation.