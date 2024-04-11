Welcome Isaac Wood!

Posted on by Sandy Hatley

Wood Family Tradition’s Jason and Mackenzie Wood announce the birth of Isaac Daniel Wood, born on April 5, 2024, 8 lbs 3 oz, 20 inches long. 

Mackenzie said, “We are so blessed to announce the birth of our third baby and first son, Isaac Daniel. He is named after Abraham and Sarah’s son, who was promised to them by God in His timing. The name Isaac means ‘one who laughs or rejoices,’ and we certainly are rejoicing in the gift he is to us!!”

Isaac is the great-grandson of AL Wood, former Rebel Recording artist, prolific songwriter, and dynamic North Carolina banjo picker.

Congratulations to the Woods! We are sure their music tradition will continue with the next generation.

Isaac and Mackenzie Wood
Isaac and Jason Wood
Isaac Daniel Wood

Share this:

About the Author

Sandy Hatley

Sandy Chrisco Hatley is a free lance writer for several NC newspapers and Bluegrass Unlimited magazine. As a teenager, she picked banjo with an all girl band called the Happy Hollow String Band. Today, she plays dobro with her husband's band, the Hatley Family.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today