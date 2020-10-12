Welcome Henry Lorentzen!

Posted on by John Lawless

Congratulations to Jasper Lorentzen, bass player with The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, and his wife, Sofia, on the birth of their second child last week.

Henry Lorentz Lorentzen was born on October 9 in Knoxville, TN. He made his entrance weighing in at 7lbs 14 ounces, and stretching out to 21 1/4 inches long.

Jasper tells us that Henry is healthy and Sofia is recovering well. They can’t wait to get Henry home where older brother Caspian is eager to start his big brother duties.

Many congratulations to the growing Lorentzen family, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to Henry!

