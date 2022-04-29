Welcome Hazel Kate Tyree!

Congratulations go out to Josiah Tyree, banjo picker with The Kody Norris Show, and his exhausted wife, Cassie, on the birth of their first child.

Hazel Kate Tyree was born on April 27 at 7:42 a.m. in Carthage, TN, at the Riverview Regional Hospital. She made her appearance at 7 lb, 12 oz, stretching out to 20” long.

Cassie had a rough go of it, with three days in labor followed by a C-section, but she and Hazel are healthy and doing fine. Well done mom!

Best of luck to the new parents, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Hazel!

