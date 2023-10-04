Welcome Hayze Harper!

Dalton and Allison Harper are celebrating the birth of their third child, and first son. Dalton Harper is a veteran bluegrass artist who has recently launched his solo career with Skyline Records.

Hayze Holden Harper was born on October 3 at Phelps Health Hospital in Rolla, MO. He made his appearance weighing in at 7 lbs and 14.5 ounces, stretching out to 20 inches.

Dalton tells us that everything went well for all concerned.

“His momma, Allison Harper, is doing fantastic along with baby boy! We are set to head home today, October 4th, 2023.

His two sisters, Zyah and Mayzie, cannot wait to meet him, and we are overjoyed with the whole process. The hospital has been great. Momma was a champ and baby boy has been in great health from the beginning!”

Many congratulations to Allison and Dalton, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Hayze!