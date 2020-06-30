Welcome Foster James Lurgio!

Today we welcome a young man born with a legit bluegrass music pedigree.

Joe Lurgio and Ashlee-Jean Trott Lurgio are celebrating the birth of their first child, Foster James Lurgio, born yesterday morning at Midtown Hospital in Nashville. He arrived at 7:31 a.m. on June 29, weighing in at 8lbs and stretching to 18.5 inches.

Joe is remembered by bluegrass fans for his part in the band, Tall Pines, and his work on staff at the IBMA after moving to Tennessee from New England. He is currently a producer on the PBS program, Bluegrass Underground, and serves as manager of The Caverns, where the show is recorded deep under the earth.

Ashlee is Senior Producer and Talent Buyer for the radio and television show, Music City Roots, which has featured many bluegrass and acoustic artists over the years. She has been busy at work where the show is building a new permanent home in Madison, TN, expected to open in the fall of 2021.

Joe says that mom and baby are doing well, and preparing to make their journey home.

“He’s looking forward to being able to experience his first live concert whenever possible!”

Congratulations Ashlee and Joe, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Foster!