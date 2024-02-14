Welcome Faye Ziesing!

Sally and Matthew Ziesing, professional musicians who have individually and collectively performed with notables such as Rhonda Vincent, Little Roy & Lizzy, and the US Navy Band Country Current, announce the birth of their baby girl, Faye Monroe Ziesing, born on February 12, the same day as her daddy.

She weighed in at 8 lbs, 10 oz. Everyone is doing well.

Sally shared…

“We praise the Lord for bringing our precious daughter, Faye Monroe Ziesing, into the world and keeping us all healthy and safe. She is a true gift and blessing from above. She shares her daddy’s birthday and good looks. Her namesake is from mom’s side, the late Faye Thompson, and you guessed it, Monroe is our salute to bluegrass.

Thank you for the well wishes and prayers! We are so excited to raise our daughter on love and bluegrass.”

For those who didn’t know, Sally’s mom is Rhonda Vincent.

Congratulations to the new parents!