Welcome Emeree Boone!

There is great rejoicing in bluegrass circles here in southwestern Virginia today. There is a new bluegrass baby, where both parents are not only bluegrass people, they perform together in the same band!

Troy and Carolyne VanLierop Boone are celebrating the birth of their first child. Emeree Ann Boone was born this morning at 8:37 a.m. She made her arrival at 6 lbs 1 oz, and is said to be thriving.

Both the Boones perform with the Amanda Cook Band, him on mandolin and her on banjo.

Amanda was beside herself when she shared the news this afternoon.

“What a beautiful thing!!!! We are all so excited and happy for Carolyne and Troy. She’s gonna be spoiled rotten.”

Many congratulations to the growing Boone family, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Emeree!