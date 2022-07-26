Welcome Elizabeth Rose Workman!

Congratulations to Jake and Rebekkah Workman on the birth of their second child. Jake is the guitarist with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, and Rebekah is a talented bluegrass fiddler.

Elizabeth Rose Workman was born on July 17, coming into the world at 7 lbs, 5 oz, and stretching out to 179”.

Everyone is doing well, and Jake and Rebekah couldn’t be happier with their little angel. She joins big brother Isaac, who is nearly two years old, in the growing Workman family.

A big shout out to Jake and Rebekah, and a hearty Bluegrass Today welcome to Elizabeth!