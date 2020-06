Welcome Cora McGinnis!

Wonderful news from Unspoken Tradition in western North Carolina. Cora’s not gone, she’s just arrived.

Zane McGinnis, banjo player with the band, and his wife Anna Ruth McGinnis, are celebrating the arrival of their first child, Cora Ruth.

She joined this world on Friday, June 12, weighing in at 7lb. 14 oz. Cora is back at home now with mom and dad in Lincolnton, NC.

Well done and congratulations to the whole McGinnis clan.

And a big Bluegrass Today welcome to Cora Ruth!