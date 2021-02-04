Welcome Colt Bailey!

This has been quite a week for bluegrass singer and songwriter Caleb Bailey – and it’s not over yet.

On Tuesday, he and his girlfriend, Christine Elizabeth, welcomed their first born into the world, and tomorrow (February 5), the first single from his long-awaited debut album is set to drop. In fairness to Caleb, this is not the result of poor planning on his part. It was the reticence of their son to make his appearance on schedule that is to blame, dropping in several weeks after his due date.

Colt Steele Bailey was born at 12:39 a.m. on February 2 at Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg, VA. He weighed in at 6 lbs, 15 oz, stretching out to 20”.

Caleb says that mom and son are both doing well. They came home from the hospital earlier today.

Congratulations to Christine and Caleb, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Colt!

We’ll have more information about Caleb’s single, The Grim Reaper, in the next few days.