Welcome Cole McAvinue!

Patrick McAvinue, fiddler and mandolinist for US Navy Band Country Current, and his wife, Jules, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

William Coleman McAvinue was born on August 23 at Howard County General Hospital in Columbia, MD. His arrival was quite a surprise, as he wasn’t expected until October 2. His birth weight was only 5 lbs 10 oz, but after a short time in the NICU, he is home with his parents in Cape St. Claire. Patrick says that Cole is gaining weight nicely, and is as hungry as any baby boy could be.

It was only by chance that Patrick was able to be at the hospital for his son’s birth, as he was making preparations that day to fly to Nashville and record Bluegrass 2021 for Pinecastle at Scott Vestal’s studio. Fortunately, Cole’s imminent entrance made itself known before the departure.

Congratulations Jules and Patrick, and a hearty Bluegrass Today welcome to little Cole.